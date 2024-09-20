Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SRPT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair raised Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.39.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $127.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,155.45 and a beta of 0.81. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,586 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

