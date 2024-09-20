Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Murphy USA Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Murphy USA in a report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.29. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $24.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $6.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $26.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $27.29 EPS.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Price Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $493.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $509.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.27. Murphy USA has a one year low of $338.36 and a one year high of $552.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total transaction of $8,621,117.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 396,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,955,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total transaction of $8,621,117.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 396,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,955,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,564,666. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Murphy USA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,560,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,940,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,493,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 127,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,305,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.