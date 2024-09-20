Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Raised by Analyst

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Phillips 66 in a report released on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $9.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Phillips 66 Stock Performance
NYSE:PSX opened at $132.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Phillips 66
In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Phillips 66 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
