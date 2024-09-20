Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Raised by Analyst

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Phillips 66 in a report released on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $9.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $132.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.