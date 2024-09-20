Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issued By William Blair

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Stratasys in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Stratasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stratasys’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.38 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Stratasys from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Monday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Stratasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stratasys

Stratasys Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $521.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.18. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 2,711.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 33,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Stratasys by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.