Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Cut by Atb Cap Markets

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advantage Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cormark set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.68.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AAV opened at C$9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.48. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$8.02 and a one year high of C$11.73.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$100.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.50 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%.

Insider Activity at Advantage Energy

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood acquired 5,435 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,002.00. In other Advantage Energy news, Director John Festival purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.58 per share, with a total value of C$191,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood purchased 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$50,002.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 49,435 shares of company stock worth $479,521. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Company Profile



Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

