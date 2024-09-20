Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ball Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ball in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BALL. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Ball stock opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Ball has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ball by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,855,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,214,000 after purchasing an additional 267,479 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,527,000 after acquiring an additional 998,527 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,909 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ball by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $168,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

