Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for KB Home Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for KB Home in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KBH. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KB Home from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.96.

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE:KBH opened at $89.65 on Wednesday. KB Home has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.90.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at $935,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in KB Home by 311.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 102.9% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

