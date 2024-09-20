Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Newpark Resources, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Newpark Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newpark Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources Price Performance

Shares of NR opened at $7.50 on Friday. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $639.02 million, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 2.87.

Institutional Trading of Newpark Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,236 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.