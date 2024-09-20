Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Nuvation Bio Inc. Cut by HC Wainwright (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nuvation Bio in a report issued on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvation Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

NUVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $735.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,534,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 219,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 551.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,794 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 81.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 528,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 415.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 820,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth $1,510,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Xiangmin Cui bought 336,874 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,884.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,175,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,203.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

