Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OXY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.32. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.