Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OVV. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,072,000 after buying an additional 1,024,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,844,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,194,000 after acquiring an additional 142,296 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,027,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,556 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 1,560.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Ovintiv by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,447,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

