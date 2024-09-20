Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Cut by B. Riley

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $155.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.66 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.30%.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

METC stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $452.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.05. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 133,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 92,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,795,000 after buying an additional 130,593 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 88,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

