Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.14 EPS.
SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.
Shares of SM opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 4.19.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 461.9% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 509.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in SM Energy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.
