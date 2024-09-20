Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Raised by Analyst

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Veeva Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VEEV. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.96.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $214.42 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.72 and a 200-day moving average of $201.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

