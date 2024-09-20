Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Toll Brothers, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Toll Brothers in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.23. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $13.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.41 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

TOL opened at $153.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $154.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,224.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,255,000 after acquiring an additional 216,849 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,565,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,067,000 after purchasing an additional 52,893 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 541,140 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $128,982,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,124,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

