Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a report issued on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.52.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,364,000 after buying an additional 73,936 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

