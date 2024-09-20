Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT) Lifted by Stifel Canada

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mattr in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Mattr’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Mattr (TSE:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$253.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.18 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mattr from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

