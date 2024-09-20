Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vital Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

Vital Energy stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTLE. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

