Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.52

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.52, with a volume of 342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.61.
Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $572.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 598.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Qifu Technology by 131.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
