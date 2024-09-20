Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.52

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.52, with a volume of 342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

Qifu Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $572.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Qifu Technology

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 598.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Qifu Technology by 131.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

