QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988,683 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,722 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.9% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of QUALCOMM worth $196,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $641,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,947 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,781 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $173.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.19 and its 200-day moving average is $182.00.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Hsbc Global Res cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

