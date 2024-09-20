Quarta-Rad (OTCMKTS:QURT) Trading Up 7.1%

Quarta-Rad, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QURT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.75. 3,399 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Quarta-Rad Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.

About Quarta-Rad

Quarta-Rad, Inc distributes and sells detection devices for homeowners, homebuilders, and home renovation contractors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company sells radiation detection equipment, including RADEX RD1503, a hand-held radiation detector for the consumer market; RADEX RD1706, a hand-held radiation detector; RADEX RD1008, a radiation detection device that provides readings for Gamma- and Beta- radiation values; RADEX RD1212, a hand-held radiation detector for the consumer market; RADEX RD1212-BT, a hand-held radiation detector with Bluetooth; and RADEX RD ONE, a compact personal radiation detector.

