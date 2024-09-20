Qudian (NYSE:QD) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Critical Analysis

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qudian and Bitfarms”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Qudian alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $160.33 million 2.35 $5.51 million ($0.30) -6.27 Bitfarms $172.70 million 4.81 -$104.04 million ($0.38) -5.34

Qudian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitfarms. Qudian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitfarms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Qudian has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 3.64, indicating that its share price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Qudian and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian -134.42% -2.35% -2.21% Bitfarms -62.79% -18.94% -16.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Qudian and Bitfarms, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitfarms 0 1 4 0 2.80

Bitfarms has a consensus price target of $3.66, indicating a potential upside of 80.30%. Given Bitfarms’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Qudian.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Qudian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bitfarms beats Qudian on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qudian

(Get Free Report)

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.