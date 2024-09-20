Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.33.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,301,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 38.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $155.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

