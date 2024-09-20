Quest Partners LLC Boosts Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 146.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Certuity LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 1.0% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 53,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in DoorDash by 148.1% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in DoorDash by 207.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,379,000 after acquiring an additional 89,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in DoorDash by 4.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

DoorDash stock opened at $137.29 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $143.34. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of -127.12, a P/E/G ratio of 275.59 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.42.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $895,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,651,994.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,769 shares of company stock valued at $34,760,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

