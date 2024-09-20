Quest Partners LLC Buys 1,045 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 2,375.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,415,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 595.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 257,646 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 163,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 125,903 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on THR shares. StockNews.com raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $30.80 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

