Quest Partners LLC Buys 2,433 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 121,650.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 87.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 331,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 155,086 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 24.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 550,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 106,613 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 67.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 37,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,862. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $140,200.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 223,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,740.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $335.90 million, a P/E ratio of 148.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $15.15.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 million. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 960.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

