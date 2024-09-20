Quest Partners LLC Buys 2,639 Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) by 7,540.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Sterling Check were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STER. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the first quarter valued at about $18,939,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the 1st quarter valued at $9,648,000. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in Sterling Check by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,107,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 209,823 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 1st quarter worth about $1,475,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,449,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STER opened at $16.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. Sterling Check Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -169.30 and a beta of 0.48.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.81 million. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Check news, insider Lou Paglia sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $266,219.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 618,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,447.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

