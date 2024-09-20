Quest Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 812 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 503,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,907 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 7,688.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 163,075 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,409,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,668,000 after buying an additional 1,124,429 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 453.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth $3,808,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD opened at $34.35 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.88%. The firm had revenue of $207.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

