Quest Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Quest Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 52.5% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 760.3% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 30,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 26,898 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $144.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.28. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.40.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

