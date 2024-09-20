Quest Partners LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Quest Partners LLC trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 96.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $260.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,446.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock opened at $251.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.23 and a 200-day moving average of $235.67. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $253.57.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

