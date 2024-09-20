Quest Partners LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 156.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $162,502,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 87.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,840,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,278,000 after buying an additional 1,892,053 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,181 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,805,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,898,000 after buying an additional 590,299 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EWTX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $29.50 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

