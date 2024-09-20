Quest Partners LLC Has $34,000 Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Quest Partners LLC decreased its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,664,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,373,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 799,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,067,000 after buying an additional 158,268 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 259,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 154,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 426.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 183,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 148,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $72.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.93. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $73.80.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLG. Truist Financial increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.64.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

