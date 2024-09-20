Quest Partners LLC Has $37,000 Position in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Enliven Therapeutics were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $167,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $443,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,020,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $85,408.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,089,936 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,636.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, COO Anish Patel sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $775,998.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,656,628.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 3,099 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $85,408.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,089,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,636.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,805 shares of company stock worth $3,328,112 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

ELVN stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Stories

