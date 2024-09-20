Quest Partners LLC Has $38,000 Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Quest Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 8,928 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,148,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth $1,472,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 154.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,097 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 103,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,797 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

PLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.30 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.69.

Shares of PLL stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $150.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

