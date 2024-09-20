Quest Partners LLC Invests $33,000 in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on APP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $19,791,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,412,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,067,216.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $19,791,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,412,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,067,216.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 775,934 shares of company stock worth $65,805,022. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $124.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $128.19. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

