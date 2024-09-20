Quest Partners LLC Lowers Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Quest Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,462 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,214,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. GRS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,534,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 293,987 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 132,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 92,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 78,723 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DBRG opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.96. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $390.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 35.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

