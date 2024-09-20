Quest Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Quest Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,202,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,321,000 after acquiring an additional 71,359 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,982,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,192,000 after purchasing an additional 55,633 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,334,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,308,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in United Bankshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $38.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.99.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

