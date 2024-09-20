Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,538,000 after buying an additional 45,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,064,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,940,000 after acquiring an additional 74,877 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,010,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after purchasing an additional 75,293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 366,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

In other Perdoceo Education news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $135,996.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $605,272.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,218.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $135,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,325 shares of company stock worth $1,044,656. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

