Quest Partners LLC Purchases 207 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4,140.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. Morton Community Bank raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $193.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.89 and its 200-day moving average is $175.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $341.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

