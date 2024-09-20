Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 44,969 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,038.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 129,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 118,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $11,786,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 183,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 33,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 30.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,093,000 after buying an additional 1,306,309 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CENTA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.73. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $996.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,125,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,758,426.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at $37,758,426.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,841. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

