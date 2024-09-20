Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.85. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.28.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

