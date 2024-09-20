Quest Partners LLC Raises Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 2,808.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 96,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,445.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,445.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of USPH stock opened at $85.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.32. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.08 and a 1-year high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.34 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.09%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

