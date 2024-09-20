Quest Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 5,088.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

MGE Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $90.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.58. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $93.15.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.29). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $145.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

