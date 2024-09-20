Quest Partners LLC Sells 11,444 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Quest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,444 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Flywire by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $60,654.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 616,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,674,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $66,193.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,846.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $60,654.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 616,680 shares in the company, valued at $10,674,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,966 shares of company stock worth $480,143. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

FLYW opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

