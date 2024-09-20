Quest Partners LLC Sells 6,644 Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Quest Partners LLC decreased its position in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,281,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,436,000 after purchasing an additional 390,505 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,057,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 91,132 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 757.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 75,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cullinan Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $144,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,390.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $17.94 on Friday. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

