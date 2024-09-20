Quest Partners LLC Sells 7,945 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Quest Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 38.2% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 71,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 27.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $85.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.02. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $94.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

