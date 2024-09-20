Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LifeMD by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 128,701 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in LifeMD by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 688,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 132,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LifeMD by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 97.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 137,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 68,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 261.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 84,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LFMD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on LifeMD in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

LifeMD Trading Up 0.8 %

LifeMD stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeMD Profile

(Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.