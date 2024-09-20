Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after acquiring an additional 39,985 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 385,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $10,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

National Beverage Price Performance

National Beverage stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $329.47 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $828,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other National Beverage news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $828,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.