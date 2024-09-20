Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.05 million, a P/E ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 77,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, September 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on OrthoPediatrics

About OrthoPediatrics

(Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.