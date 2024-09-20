Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 352,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $56,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,356 shares in the company, valued at $18,484,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,076 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

